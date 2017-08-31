White House refutes report of Trump ending DACA program in current form

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in its current form.
Surveillance photos indicate that the suspects worked together to cash the stolen scratchers tickets and are associated with a man who was arrested for two other similar incidents.
Week 2 of the high school football season features 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The organization provides food, shelter, legal assistance and helps them get bus tickets to meet family or a sponsor in another state. Then, they wait for their appearance in front of a judge.
Drivers across the county are seeing higher prices at the pump following Hurricane Harvey. AAA said the nationwide average his climbed six cents since last week. This is because of the amount of refineries damaged by the storm with some having to close or operate at a reduced capacity.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
