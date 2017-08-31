White House refutes report of Trump ending DACA program in current form

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in its current form.

Trump had railed against the program during his campaign, slamming it as illegal "amnesty." But he changed his tune after the election, calling DACA one of the most difficult issues he's grappled with.

Fox News reported President Trump could announce the decision as early as Friday, Sept. 1.

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, Aug. 31, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the decision is under review and has not yet been finalized.

The program has given nearly 800,000 people a reprieve from deportations. It has also provided the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits - permits the Trump administration has continued to grant as the president has mulled the issue.

BREAKING NEWS: Fox News has learned @POTUS will end "#DACA" program as it currently exists. pic.twitter.com/TUj1uGoPbB — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2017

Activists on both sides of the issue - as well as some people close to the White House - expected the president to announce this week that he will move to dismantle the program, perhaps by halting new applications and renewals.

Trump is facing a Sept. 5 deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers, who were threatening to challenge DACA in court if the administration does not start to dismantle it by then.

To buy more time, administration officials have considered asking the lawmakers to push back their deadline by several months, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said such a delay was seen as a chance to avoid forcing a contentious immigration showdown in Congress at the same time lawmakers are trying to pass a budget deal, raise the debt ceiling and provide relief for states devastated by Harvey.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.