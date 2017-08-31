White House: President Trump to announce decision on DACA Tuesday

Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next week, officials said.
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next week, officials said.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson the past few days. The community is coming together to show that it cares about the victims of Harvey.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson the past few days. The community is coming together to show that it cares about the victims of Harvey.
As dramatic and heartbreaking pictures and videos come out of Texas, it may be difficult to watch. Children who see these images, may not have the same coping skills as adults.
As dramatic and heartbreaking pictures and videos come out of Texas, it may be difficult to watch. Children who see these images, may not have the same coping skills as adults.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.
Comedian Shelley Berman, whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died.
Comedian Shelley Berman, whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.