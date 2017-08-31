OVERTIME: Week 2 matchups - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 2 matchups

By Tucson News Now Staff
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are 22 high school football games this week involving teams from southern Arizona.

Game times and location are subject to change.

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 1

Sabino at American Leadership

Flowing Wells at Amphi

Canyon Del Oro at Apache Junction

Catalina at Benjamin Franklin

Pima at Bisbee

Sunnyside at Buena

Empire at Casteel

Cholla at Catalina Foothills

Shadow Ridge at Cienega

Rio Rico at Cortez

Tucson at Desert Ridge

Maricopa at Desert View

Palo Verde at Glendale

McClintock at Marana

Benson at Morenci

Rincon at Mountain View

Ironwood Ridge at Nogales

Sahuaro at Queen Creek

Florence at Sahuarita

San Carlos at Tombstone

Pusch Ridge at Walden Grove

Tanque Verde at Willcox

