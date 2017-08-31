Pima County detectives looking for suspects in multiple thefts of lottery tickets, cigarettes

Suspect No. 3 is described as a white man, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, with short brown hair and a goatee that wraps from his jawline to sideburns. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Suspect No. 2 is described as a white man, about 5-foot-10, with a shaved head and goatee. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Suspect No. 1 has a tattoo on his right elbow. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Suspect No. 1 is described as a white man, about 5-foot-9 with a thin build and a goatee extending to his sideburns and mustache. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in identifying three suspects in the theft of cigarettes and lottery tickets in three incidents involving Circle K stores.

Surveillance photos indicate that the suspects worked together to cash the stolen scratchers tickets and are associated with a man who was arrested for two other similar incidents.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Robert Estep Jr. in connection with a May 31 incident at the Circle K located at 2080 W. Ruthrauff Road in which a man stole cigarettes and lottery tickets and another incident on June 8. Possible charges that Estep may be facing were not immediately available.

The suspects in the other three incidents are described as:

Suspect No. 1: White man, about 5-foot-9 with a thin build and a goatee extending to his sideburns and mustache. He has a tattoo on his right elbow.

Suspect No. 2: White man, about 5-foot-10, with a shaved head and goatee. He was seen riding a black BMX-style bike.

Suspect No. 3: White man, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, with short brown hair and a goatee that wraps from his jawline to sideburns. He was seen riding a silver mountain bike.

More photos of the suspects can be seen HERE.

The suspects are wanted in connection with incidents on June 11, 21, and 26, in which three different suspects entered Circle K stores and stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Anyone with information about the identities of the three suspects from these cases is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.