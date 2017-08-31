Pima County detectives looking for suspects in multiple thefts of lottery tickets, cigarettes

Surveillance photos indicate that the suspects worked together to cash the stolen scratchers tickets and are associated with a man who was arrested for two other similar incidents.
A Chandler man was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Gilbert police have arrested a man after his baby son suffered multiple broken ribs and other serious injuries while in his care.
Two people were arrested this week near Yuma after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border into the U.S., thanks to the noses of a couple of U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines.
A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
