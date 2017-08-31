KOLD News 13 is looking for people to join our sales staff

KOLD News 13 is looking for two aggressive, goal-oriented people to join our sales team.

The positions, which are both full-time, are media sales consultant and success manager.

Media Sales Consultant Overview

Are you an aggressive and goal-oriented person with a strong competitive drive and determination to win? A natural relationship builder and collaborator, often viewed by others as a thought leader? Are you interested in a sales job that allows you to do what you do best -- sell, sell and sell?

No more order entry, no collections, no paperwork -- just you and your clients changing the way an industry conducts business.

Sound too good to be true? It's a new day of selling at Raycom Media, the industry leader in Multi-Platform sales and marketing and we are looking for Star sales professionals who want to join this revolution.

The position requires someone with a high level of tenacity and closing ability in order to achieve set sales quotas within the assigned territory. This person will have the ability to execute a high volume of daily face-to-face sales calls. This position utilizes an audience based sales approach, selling across all product platforms, to provide marketing solutions to current and new customers. A great Media Sales Consultant must possess extensive industry and market knowledge such that they assist their clients in defining discrete marketing objective and then recommending high impact solutions. Raycom Media believes in a client focused approach and prides itself on addressing clients’ needs, crafting custom solutions, and consistently delivering results.

For more information and to apply for the job, go to https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7012/media-sales-consultant/job.

Success Manager Overview

KOLD News 13, the local leader in business advertising solutions for southern Arizona is again blazing a new trail in local media sales.

KOLD is greatly expanding its sales force, inside sales support team, digital experts and resources our clients want and need in the fast-changing media and digital sales landscape. This expansion creates fresh and exciting job opportunities in a variety of newly crafted sales positions that are designed to reward the individual and offer a variety of paths for professional growth within Raycom Media in the area of broadcast and digital media sales.

KOLD has an unparalleled opportunity in media sales, one in which success is the goal for the individual and the company. Indeed, "success" is in the title of this unique and profitable opportunity in broadcast and digital media sales.

The optimal candidate for the position of Success Manager is a goal-driven, self-motivated, responsible individual willing to collaborate with the sales support staff to build lasting and profitable client-advertiser campaigns and relationships. Candidate must be detail oriented and preferably have 2-5 years in a sales organization, preferably in a sales role.

The success manager – in partnership with their media sales consultant - helps develop and fully execute strategic marketing initiatives to meet key clients’ objectives.

For more information and to apply for this position, go to https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7282/success-manager/job.