Tucson man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. McSally

A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Martha McSally's office earlier this year.
Surveillance photos indicate that the suspects worked together to cash the stolen scratchers tickets and are associated with a man who was arrested for two other similar incidents.
A Chandler man was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Gilbert police have arrested a man after his baby son suffered multiple broken ribs and other serious injuries while in his care.
Two people were arrested this week near Yuma after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border into the U.S., thanks to the noses of a couple of U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
