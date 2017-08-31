Tucson man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. McSally

A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Martha McSally's office earlier this year.

According to an interim complaint, Steven Martan made three calls from May 2-10.

Martan pleaded guilty to three counts for "influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening."

Martan faced up to 10 years in prison but due to the plea agreement, he will serve no more than two years in prison and nine years of supervised release.

Martan admitted he made the calls and said he was "venting frustrations with Congresswoman McSally's congressional votes in support of the President of the United States."

Portions of those messages, which contained explicit language, can be found below.

"If I could ring your (expletive) neck. You need to get back to where you came from and leave Arizona."

"Yeah Martha, our sights are set on you, right between your (expletive) eyes."

"Be careful when you come back to Tucson cause we hate you here, okay."

"Can't wait to (expletive) pull the trigger (expletive)."

"Your days are numbered."

