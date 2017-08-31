Dodgers set to promote Alex Verdugo

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Alex Verdugo hit .486 in four varsity season with the Sahuaro Cougars (Photo courtesy: AP).

Tucson is about to have a new major leaguer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to promote top position-player prospect Alex Verdugo from Triple-A when September roster expansion begins on Friday.

The 2014 Sahuaro High School graduate is hitting .314 this season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers with six home runs, 62 RBI and 27 doubles.

He was a Triple-A All-Star this summer.

"We're going to play him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the LA Times on Thursday.

Verdugo was the Dodgers 2nd round pick in June 2014 so it has taken him just three years to get to the big leagues.

He signed for just under $1 million.

The Tucson-native hit 16 home runs in four varsity seasons with the Cougars with a batting average of .486.

As a pitcher he went 26-9 with a 2.16 earned run average striking out 401 in 246 innings, an average of 11 strikeouts per seven innings pitched.

It was not known as the time of his draft whether Verdugo would be a pitcher or position player as a professional.

He quickly transitioned into being an everyday player and is now set to make his debut when the Dodgers play in San Diego Friday night.

Verdugo will join Ian Kinsler (Canyon del Oro) and JJ Hardy (Sabino) as local high school players currently playing in Major League Baseball.

