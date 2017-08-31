Dodgers set to promote Alex Verdugo - Tucson News Now

Dodgers set to promote Alex Verdugo

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Alex Verdugo hit .486 in four varsity season with the Sahuaro Cougars (Photo courtesy: AP). Alex Verdugo hit .486 in four varsity season with the Sahuaro Cougars (Photo courtesy: AP).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson is about to have a new major leaguer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to promote top position-player prospect Alex Verdugo from Triple-A when September roster expansion begins on Friday.

The 2014 Sahuaro High School graduate is hitting .314 this season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers with six home runs, 62 RBI and 27 doubles.

He was a Triple-A All-Star this summer.

"We're going to play him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the LA Times on Thursday.

Verdugo was the Dodgers 2nd round pick in June 2014 so it has taken him just three years to get to the big leagues.

He signed for just under $1 million.

The Tucson-native hit 16 home runs in four varsity seasons with the Cougars with a batting average of .486.

As a pitcher he went 26-9 with a 2.16 earned run average striking out 401 in 246 innings, an average of 11 strikeouts per seven innings pitched.

It was not known as the time of his draft whether Verdugo would be a pitcher or position player as a professional.

He quickly transitioned into being an everyday player and is now set to make his debut when the Dodgers play in San Diego Friday night.

Verdugo will join Ian Kinsler (Canyon del Oro) and JJ Hardy (Sabino) as local high school players currently playing in Major League Baseball.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Dodgers set to promote Alex Verdugo

    Dodgers set to promote Alex Verdugo

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-08-31 22:22:49 GMT

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to promote top position prospect and Sahuaro High School grad Alex Verdugo.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to promote top position prospect and Sahuaro High School grad Alex Verdugo.

  • OVERTIME: Week 2 matchups

    OVERTIME: Week 2 matchups

    Thursday, August 31 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 18:48:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 2 of the high school football season features 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 2 of the high school football season features 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

  • Expected the unexpected: How the 2007 season forever changed college football

    Expected the unexpected: How the 2007 season forever changed college football

    Thursday, August 31 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 18:42:12 GMT
    LSU celebrates national championship (Source: AP)LSU celebrates national championship (Source: AP)

    While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.

    While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.

    •   
Powered by Frankly