THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Temporary extension for KOLD on DirecTV

This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know KOLD’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days. Here in Southern Arizona – you answered the call and through our recent phone bank – helped raise more than $22,000 for hurricane relief.

We thank you and so do our partners at The Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross. We’re also devoting airtime to public service announcements and news mentions to drive donations and help make sure the storm victims get the help they need.

That’s why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted. Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts. We hope you have a happy, safe Labor Day Weekend.

