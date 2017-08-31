Transit schedule for Labor Day - Tucson News Now

Transit schedule for Labor Day

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The following details outline transit service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4:

  • Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. Regular service resumes Tuesday, September 5.
  • Sun Express Routes will not be in operation. Regular service resumes Tuesday, September 5.
  • Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. Regular service resumes Tuesday, September 5.
  • Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer Sunday service hours for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.  Regular service resumes Tuesday, September 5.
  • Sun Van service and hours of operation will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservations will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day.

The Customer Service Center for Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle and Sun Link will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers with trip planning needs.  On Tuesday, September 5, the Customer Service Center will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be closed Labor Day.  

Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., will be closed, and will reopen for business on Tuesday, September 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passengers are advised to consult Sun Tran’s Ride Guide, visit www.suntran.com, or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) for specific route times and bus information. 

