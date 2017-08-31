Transit schedule for Labor Day

The following details outline transit service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release.
Sun Shuttle is hoping to increase its efficiency by making changes to five routes and are hosting several open houses to get public input on those changes.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day. Here's how it works.
Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
