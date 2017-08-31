Status of DACA up in the air

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in its current form.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it.
Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.
The Marana Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and they didn't fail.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Jefferson County in Central Alabama.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
An 11-month-old child died Thursday after being left in a car for a "long period of time," according to Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about a child left in a car in the 5000 block of Hastings Street in Metairie. The child was taken by her parents and a neighbor to East Jefferson General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child's parents have been taken to the JPSO Investigations Bureau f...
