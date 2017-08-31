Status of DACA up in the air

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in its current form.

There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program Friday, Sept. 1, or at least parts of it.

DACA is an acronym for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. In other words, children who were brought to the U.S. and are not citizens.

In order for them to qualify for the program, they must go to school, or join the military, and apply for and receive a two year work permit and not commit any crimes.

President Obama used an executive order to implement DACA in 2012. Another program for the children's parents, known as DAPA was struck down in the courts.

10 state attorneys generals, all Republicans, sent a letter to the president saying if he did not end the program by Sept 5, they would take the issue to court.

There are some outlets who say the President will ask to extend the deadline while others say he will decide before the deadline.

Some DACA students we talked with said they are preparing for the end of the program by strategizing among themselves but will not reveal the strategy until after a decision is made.

Marcko, one Dreamer Tucson News Now spoke with, said even though he lives with uncertainty, "you can't let it stop you, you can't let the fear get to you."

He said he feels safe for the time being because he recently upped his two year work permit and his mother has finally been issued a court date to seek permanent status and a path to citizenship.

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to President Trump urging him to not end the program, saying it could have serious economic consequences not just for southern Arizona but for the nation as a whole.

The White House website does not mention when, or if, a decision will be announced.

If the President reaches a decision on Friday, Congressman Raul Grijalva said he will hold a press conference which will include a number of Dreamers.

