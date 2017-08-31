Community Yard Sale to raise funds for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey

Local animal hospital, Cimarron Animal Hospital is hosting a community wide yard sale, where proceeds will be donated to aid in the rescue and care of pets, animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.
This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray. King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.
Could your favorite animal shelter or rescue group use a boost? For the fifth year in a row, animal rescues and shelters of all kinds will compete for the chance to win their share of $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Tractor Supply Company’s “Rescue Your Rescue” contest.
We have two cuties in studio for Tuesday's Tails - Meema and Curry.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
