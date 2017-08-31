Community Yard Sale to raise funds for pets affected by Hurrican - Tucson News Now

Community Yard Sale to raise funds for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Local animal hospital, Cimarron Animal Hospital is hosting a community wide yard sale, where proceeds will be donated to aid in the rescue and care of pets, animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.  

Participants can set up a table to sell their stuff.  According to a release those who participate are asked to donate at least 50 percent of their proceeds to help. 

The yard sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Cimarron Animal Hospital, 180 North Harrison Road from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The public is invited to stop by and buy 'a thing or two'. If you don't want to sell or buy, donations will be accepted and will go to Austin Pets Alive! 

For more information please contact Rachel at Cimarron Animal Hospital 886-1125 or via email at rachel@cimarronah.com.

