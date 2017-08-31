88-CRIME tip leads to arrest of felony shoplifting suspect

The Marana Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and they didn't fail. It was an 88-CRIME tip that led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Allan Parra Jr.

According to MPD, they located Parra at the Pima County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Parra was being detained on an unrelated incident by a different law enforcement agency. Detectives with MPD added the charge of organized retail theft, a class 4 felony.

Marana police are thanking the public and media outlets for their assistance in helping identify the suspect.

