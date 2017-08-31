88-CRIME tip leads to arrest of felony shoplifting suspect - Tucson News Now

88-CRIME tip leads to arrest of felony shoplifting suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Anthony Allan Parra Jr. (Source: Marana Police Department) Anthony Allan Parra Jr. (Source: Marana Police Department)
Surveillance photo of shoplifting suspect. (Source: Marana Police Department) Surveillance photo of shoplifting suspect. (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and they didn't fail.  It was an 88-CRIME tip that led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Allan Parra Jr.  

According to MPD, they located Parra at the Pima County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30.  

Parra was being detained on an unrelated incident by a different law enforcement agency. Detectives with MPD added the charge of organized retail theft, a class 4 felony.  

Marana police are thanking the public and media outlets for their assistance in helping identify the suspect. 

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

