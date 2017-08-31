MUSD receives grant from Monsanto Fund for Technology and Cognitive Coaching

Employees from Monsanto’s Marana Green House recommended Marana Unified School District to receive a $20,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative, which will go into effect this school year.

“Funds from the grant will be used to provide Cognitive Coaching training for our Teaching and Technology Coaches. These coaches will work with teachers on a daily basis to refine and reflect on teaching practices especially in integrating technology within the classroom,” said Dr. Doug Wilson, MUSD Superintendent. “It is our belief that we must vigorously seek opportunities to engage students in the most relevant learning opportunities in order to prepare them for the demands of the future. Our children deserve no less than the best and our teachers, staff, and administrators are committed to providing the highest quality education so our students become lifelong learners and responsible citizens.”

“The Monsanto Fund is committed to improving access to STEM-based learning opportunities for students in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Al Mitchell, President of the Monsanto Fund. “We are pleased to support educators in the Marana Unified School District and believe the district’s program will encourage many young people to consider future educational and career choices that combine both innovation and technology.”

This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the last five years.

