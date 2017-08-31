MUSD receives grant from Monsanto Fund for Technology and Cognit - Tucson News Now

MUSD receives grant from Monsanto Fund for Technology and Cognitive Coaching

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Marana Unified School District) (Source: Marana Unified School District)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Employees from Monsanto’s Marana Green House recommended Marana Unified School District to receive a $20,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative, which will go into effect this school year.

“Funds from the grant will be used to provide Cognitive Coaching training for our Teaching and Technology Coaches. These coaches will work with teachers on a daily basis to refine and reflect on teaching practices especially in integrating technology within the classroom,” said Dr. Doug Wilson, MUSD Superintendent. “It is our belief that we must vigorously seek opportunities to engage students in the most relevant learning opportunities in order to prepare them for the demands of the future. Our children deserve no less than the best and our teachers, staff, and administrators are committed to providing the highest quality education so our students become lifelong learners and responsible citizens.”

The Monsanto Fund is committed to improving access to STEM-based learning opportunities for students in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Al Mitchell, President of the Monsanto Fund. “We are pleased to support educators in the Marana Unified School District and believe the district’s program will encourage many young people to consider future educational and career choices that combine both innovation and technology.”

This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the last five years.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

    KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:43:56 GMT
    (Source: American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter)(Source: American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter)

    Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.

    Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.

  • Help PCSD identify bike theft suspect

    Help PCSD identify bike theft suspect

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:33:26 GMT
    Surveillance video of bike theft suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Surveillance video of bike theft suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms.  He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.  

    The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms.  He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.  

  • Status of DACA up in the air

    Status of DACA up in the air

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:03:06 GMT

    There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it. 

    There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...

  • Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:00:42 GMT

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

    •   
Powered by Frankly