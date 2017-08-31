Help PCSD identify bike theft suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a June 15 theft of a bicycle, near 1st Avenue and Orange Grove.

According to a PCSD release, deputies responded to a home in the 6500 block of North Shadow Run Drive around 5 a.m. on June 15 for the report of a theft.

Deputies learned that a bicycle and other valuable items had been stolen from the home's garage the evening before on June 14.

Burglary detectives have taken over the case and watched surveillance video of a man, believed to be the suspect, walking past the home several times and then riding off on the bike.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.

The bike that was stolen was a Scott CR1 road bike, white with black trim, two bottle holders, and saddle bags, according to the PCSD release.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous, but still help submit a tip, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org

