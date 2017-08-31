Local businesses donating to Harvey victims - Tucson News Now

Local businesses donating to Harvey victims

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.

Near I-10 and Cortaro, a makeshift donation location, where local business owner Joshua Smith has setup his trailer and the Tucson Turf trailer.

He setup at 7:30 a.m. and will shut down at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. When he first set things up, he had a line of 20 cars waiting to donate items.

Smith is also collecting wheelchairs, water, cleaning products and hygiene products. He has already filled the first two trailers and it's looking like he may need another one.

His plan is to drop the items at two relief locations in Houston. Once that is done, Smith says, he plans to join a business partner with some boat rescues later this week.
 
Over at Pima Community College, the Association Classified Exempt Staff continues to collect donations.

Staff are taking in cleaning products and hygiene products. They have been collecting items this week, with the drive ending next week.

They have had staff, administrators and even some students donate.

Once everything is collected, they will bring the boxes of supplies to World Care.

