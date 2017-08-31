Local businesses donating to Harvey victims

It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it.
There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it.
Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.
Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.
After roughly 20 hours on the road, they escaped flood areas.
After roughly 20 hours on the road, they escaped flood areas.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.