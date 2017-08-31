Sub-par 2016 football season not fazing fans

David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball went 2-1 at the LUV Invitational.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
There is speculation that President Trump could end the DACA program tomorrow, Sept 1, 2017, or at least parts of it.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
