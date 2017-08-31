Community members gather for overdose awareness

"It's important that we acknowledge it and not shame it. There's nothing wrong with anybody. These addicts are human beings," said Elizabeth Margolis, who lost her finance to an overdose.
"It's important that we acknowledge it and not shame it. There's nothing wrong with anybody. These addicts are human beings," said Elizabeth Margolis, who lost her finance to an overdose.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.