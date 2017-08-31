Community members gather for overdose awareness

Friends, family and strangers gathered at Himmel Park Thursday night for international overdose awareness day.

They shared stories, lit candles, and placed flags in the ground to remember a loved one who has died from an overdose.

"It's important that we acknowledge it and not shame it. There's nothing wrong with anybody. These addicts are human beings," said Elizabeth Margolis, who lost her finance to an overdose.

Among them, Sheelan Mamood, who has had a long journey with opioid addiction.

"About seven years ago I lost my girlfriend to a heroin overdose. I actually woke up and I found her dead in bed next to me. Despite that, I continued to use," Mamood said.

Mamood spent 12 years in and out of recovery and has been clean for the last nine months. But it hasn't been without a fight.

"Everyday I wake up in the morning and it's a battle that I'm constantly fighting," Mamood said.

Even during her struggle with addiction, Mamood said she wanted raise awareness and help others.

"It's just something that I've always wanted to do but I wasn't ever able to stay sober long enough to do so," she said.

She organized Thursday night's event and was able to finally live out her goal of helping others and raising awareness.

"Never in a million years would have thought I'd be here right now. Let alone be able to organize something like this," she said.

