Sign-ups underway for Trap and Skeet League at County Clay Target Center

Shooting sports enthusiasts may sign up for the Fall 2017 Trap and Skeet League at Pima County’s Southeast Regional Park Clay Target Center, 11295 S. Harrison Road.
The league meets every Saturday and Sunday morning starting at 10 a.m. from Sept. 30 to Nov. 19. The range is open those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only.
Registration fee is $20 per shooter, which includes an awards celebration at the conclusion of the league. The league is limited to 30 shooters in each league (skeet and trap) divided into six, five-person squads). Individual shooters will be assigned to a five-person squad.
In addition to the Registration fee, normal target fees will apply. Target fees can be found on the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website, www.pima.gov/nrpr, and clicking on the Shooting Sports link. Registration fee payment can be made by check or cash at the range. Target fee payment can be made by check, cash or credit card at the range. Call 724-5750 or 724-5752 for more info or email leonard.ordway@pima.gov.
NRPR has three shooting ranges, two archery ranges and a clay target center. They are:
For fee details, facility directions and hours, visit the County’s Shooting and Archery Range website.
