Wildcat Preview: Northern Arizona

The Lumberjacks come to Tucson with eight players who played as preps in Southern Arizona.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the 2017 Wildcats' season opener.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
