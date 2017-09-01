Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

"A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contactor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.
"It's important that we acknowledge it and not shame it. There's nothing wrong with anybody. These addicts are human beings," said Elizabeth Margolis, who lost her finance to an overdose.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson these last few days. The community coming together to show that they care about the victims of Harvey.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE.
