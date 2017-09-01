Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

Tucson News Now is getting a closer look at the damage on the "A" Mountain road caused by heavy rain in July.

"A" Mountain was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. The Tucson Department of Transportation contracted a company to identify the areas that need repairs the most.

Stantec Consulting Service found 10 areas on Sentinel Peak with erosion, fallen rocks and holes. “We are going to come back with a plan to address the worst ones to get the road back open. What are those areas we need to do initially and what are those areas we can do in separate phases,” Daryl Cole with TDOT said.

A Mountain closed back in July after monsoon rains washed out the road. Here's the plan to reopen @TucsonNewsNow #ONLYON #tucson pic.twitter.com/dA4RDPR5du — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) September 1, 2017

On July 22, .35 inches of rain poured over “A” Mountain causing significant flooding.

The drenched peak got another .2 inches of rain on July 28, .51 inches on August 3, and another .24 inches on August 13.

All the wet weather from late July into August made a big mess on the “A” Mountain road.

The contractors will fix the dangerous erosion, and design a better path for water flow. Officials with TDOT assure the public that the work will not change the look of the mountain.

The road reopened for walkers and bicyclists on Aug. 10, but remains closed to cars.

Experts didn’t give Tucson News Now an official timeline on when the road will reopen to cars, but repairs won’t start for at least another few weeks. Repairs are expected to take several months.

“It’s a critical piece to our system and people use it and we want to give it back to the public for use,” Cole said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.