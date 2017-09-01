Helping children deal with images from Hurricane Harvey

As dramatic and heartbreaking pictures and videos come out of Texas, it may be difficult to watch.

Children who see these images, may not have the same coping skills as adults.

Linda Hardy, program director at Tu Nidito, said the best way to help kids deal with this type of situation is to avoid showing them those devastating images.

Hardy said it is okay for your child to watch just one or two news reports. She said watch them together and let your children ask you as many questions as they would like.

She said one of the best coping strategies for kids can be showing them how to help.

She encourages parents to take their kids to the store and buy supplies for victims, or let them d rop of donations.

Hardy said it can be good for them to be part of the solution.

“Let them know that obviously this does not happen very often, this is very unusual this is an historic event and if they are especially concerned about this happening in Tucson let them know that kid of natural disaster would not happen in Tucson,” she said.

Hardy said Tu Nidito can put families in contact with great resources if they are struggling during this difficult time.

For more ways to help support your child during tragedy visit Tu Nidito's website here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.