TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. Community members gather for overdose awareness

Friends, family and strangers gathered at Himmel Park Thursday night for international overdose awareness day.

They shared stories, lit candles, and placed flags in the ground to remember a loved one who has died from an overdose.

"It's important that we acknowledge it and not shame it. There's nothing wrong with anybody. These addicts are human beings," said Elizabeth Margolis, who lost her fiance to an overdose.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2epbnPN



2. KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Relief organizations and private citizens are deploying from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.

You can donate to multiple organizations that are helping the relief effort.

>> SEE THE LIST: http://bit.ly/2gp0v51



3. Help PCSD identify bike theft suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a June 15 theft of a bicycle, near 1st Avenue and Orange Grove.

According to a PCSD release, deputies responded to a home in the 6500 block of North Shadow Run Drive around 5 a.m. on June 15 for the report of a theft. Deputies learned that a bicycle and other valuable items had been stolen from the home's garage the evening before on June 14.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous, but still help submit a tip, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2goPiRR



HAPPENING TODAY

Oro Valley's hands-free ordinance goes into effect today.

Violating the ordinance is a primary offense, which means officers don't need another reason to stop you.



Drivers can use their devices as long as the devices are hands-free.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be sunny but windy with east gusts 20 to 30 mph.

Highs will be near 101 degrees in Tucson.

