Crash on EB I-10 causing major delays - Tucson News Now

Crash on EB I-10 causing major delays

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Interstate 10 eastbound is restricted to one lane between Ina and Cortaro Rd. because of a crash.

ADOT warns drivers to expect delays. Traffic is already backed up in that area.

No word yet on injuries.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crash on EB I-10 causing major delays

    Crash on EB I-10 causing major delays

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-09-01 14:16:45 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Interstate 10 eastbound is restricted to one lane between Ina and Cortaro Rd. because of a crash.

    Interstate 10 eastbound is restricted to one lane between Ina and Cortaro Rd. because of a crash.

  • Helping children deal with images from Hurricane Harvey

    Helping children deal with images from Hurricane Harvey

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-09-01 13:46:53 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    As dramatic and heartbreaking pictures and videos come out of Texas, it may be difficult to watch. Children who see these images, may not have the same coping skills as adults.

    As dramatic and heartbreaking pictures and videos come out of Texas, it may be difficult to watch. Children who see these images, may not have the same coping skills as adults.

  • Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

    Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-09-01 13:29:06 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    "A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contactor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.

    "A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contactor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly