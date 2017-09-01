Crash on EB I-10 causing major delays

Interstate 10 eastbound is restricted to one lane between Ina and Cortaro Rd. because of a crash.

#CRASH: EB I-10 is down to one lane between Ina & Cortaro because of a crash. Backup already building here. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/dLjNzVtq14 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 1, 2017

ADOT warns drivers to expect delays. Traffic is already backed up in that area.

No word yet on injuries.

