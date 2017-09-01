McCain headed to Italy for international forum

Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their cars
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a medium
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide
