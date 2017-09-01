Vicki Karr joined the Tucson News Now team as a multimedia journalist in August 2017.

She was born in Fort Myers, FL, and raised in a small inland town called LaBelle about 30 miles east.

Vicki earned her associate’s degree while in high school before transferring to the University of Florida, where she majored in journalism.

During her senior year, she worked for a newspaper in Gainesville, FL. After graduation she worked at WBBH/WZVN in Fort Myers as a digital producer until making her way to Tucson.

Vicki enjoys talking to people and telling their stories. She is honored to report on topics that impact the people of southern Arizona.

Vicki speaks fluent Spanish and is of Mexican descent. She is a member of the Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Vicki is married to her high-school sweetheart of 10 years. Together they have two dogs, Denver and Bronco. Can you guess which NFL team the couple roots for?

Her favorite college team, of course, is the Florida Gators. She bleeds orange and blue and never misses a game! Go Gators!

An avid runner, Vicki has competed in several 5K and 10K races and a half marathon. Please say hello if you catch her at a local race!

She and her husband are excited to explore Tucson and all the wonderful places to eat.

If you have a story idea or would just like to say hi, email her at vkarr@tucsonnewsnow.com.

You can also follow her on Facebook and Twitter.