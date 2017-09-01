Court vacates conviction; mother in kidnapping, child abuse case to get new trial

Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
A Tonopah couple is facing felony charges after police say they had a threesome with a teenage girl who baby sat for them.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
The Marana Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and they didn't fail.
A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Martha McSally's office earlier this year.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.
Comedian Shelley Berman, whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.
