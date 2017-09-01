Ride the Sun Link streetcar to UA's first home game

Football fans can park, dine, and ride the streetcar to Arizona Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 2 as the Wildcats play the NAU Lumberjacks, the game starts at 8 p.m.
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next week, officials said.
Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
It seems to be the common theme here in Tucson the past few days. The community is coming together to show that it cares about the victims of Harvey.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.
