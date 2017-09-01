Ride the Sun Link streetcar to UA's first home game

Looking for a ride to the the UA football game? Don't forget about the Sun Link streetcar.

Football fans can park, dine, and ride the streetcar to Arizona Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 2 as the Wildcats play the NAU Lumberjacks, the game starts at 8 p.m.

There are 23 Sun Link streetcar stops along the 3.9 mile long route, Arizona Stadium is a short walk from the Second Street and Highland Avenue streetcar stop.

Streetcar passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO Ticket, load a pass or cash value to a new or existing SunGO card, or download a ticket to the GoTucson Transit mobile app before game day.

A 1-Day SunGO Ticket to ride the streetcar can be purchased for $4 at any one of the streetcar stops or at the Ronstadt Transit Center. To pay-by-the-ride, fans can purchase a SunGO Card online, at any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app and load cash value to ride the streetcar. If paying with cash value on a SunGO Card, the cost per ride is $1.50. Cash is not accepted once on the streetcar, so each passenger is required to have a SunGO product or pass on the GO Tucson Transit mobile app.



Children five years of age and younger can ride Sun Link free with a paying passenger.



For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565). For transportation options provided by UA, call the UA Parking and Transportation office at 626-PARK.or visit www.arizonawildcats.com/parking

