HELP: United Way Days of Caring set for Oct. 20-21

David Clyne Dutson, of Tucson, was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight and arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, after he allegedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector pulled a 2008 Infiniti for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint north of Whetstone, AZ, after a K9 alerted to the vehicle's trunk.
The United Way's 18th annual Days of Caring is set for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21.
The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
