HELP: United Way Days of Caring set for Oct. 20-21 - Tucson News Now

By Tucson News Now Staff
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

KOLD News 13 is teaming up with the United Way of Tucson and thousands of volunteers to help make southern Arizona thrive.

The 18th annual Days of Caring is set for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

Days of Caring pairs local needs with caring people to improve our community one project at a time.

There are events and organizations across the area that need your help. To view all available projects and to register, go HERE.

    •   
