SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair - Tucson News Now

SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Suicide Prevention Team is hosting a resource fair on Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, Building 4 at 3601 S. 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85723.

The fair is open to all Veterans, military service members, and their families. The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.

A free lunch will be provided while supplies last.

We also want to remind Veterans, their families, and friends that they can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1 (800) 273-8255 and press 1 during a crisis, or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net  to learn about the warning signs of suicide and find resources.

The Tucson VA also has a 24/7 Emergency Department where Veterans can come if they need immediate assistance during a crisis.

Veterans can follow the Tucson VA on Facebook and Twitter or sign up to receive email updates at www.tucson.va.gov to get the latest information on what is happening at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • HealthHealthMore>>

  • US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia

    US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-08-30 15:11:02 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:14:36 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.

    The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.

  • SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair

    SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair

    Friday, September 1 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-09-01 23:27:44 GMT

    The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.

    The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.

  • 37 people nationwide contract infection linked to turtles

    37 people nationwide contract infection linked to turtles

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-29 23:10:39 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:14:21 GMT

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.

    •   
Powered by Frankly