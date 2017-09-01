SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
