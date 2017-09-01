SAVAHCS to host Veteran resource fair

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Suicide Prevention Team is hosting a resource fair on Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, Building 4 at 3601 S. 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85723.

The fair is open to all Veterans, military service members, and their families. The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.

A free lunch will be provided while supplies last.

We also want to remind Veterans, their families, and friends that they can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1 (800) 273-8255 and press 1 during a crisis, or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net to learn about the warning signs of suicide and find resources.

The Tucson VA also has a 24/7 Emergency Department where Veterans can come if they need immediate assistance during a crisis.

Veterans can follow the Tucson VA on Facebook and Twitter or sign up to receive email updates at www.tucson.va.gov to get the latest information on what is happening at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.