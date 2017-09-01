Artist to dedicate mural to the City of Sierra Vista

Local artist Joanne Berry will dedicate her recently completed mural in the West End to the City of Sierra Vista at a public event outside the Century Link building, located at 50 N. Garden Avenue, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Speakers at the dedication event will include Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller. Admission is free and food donated by the Landmark Café and Domino’s Pizza will be available while supplies last. Parking will be available in the vacant lot on the northwest corner of Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue.

The event will feature live music by DJ Mata and guitarist Samuel Sadorf, raffles, and family-friendly arts activities to include rock painting and face painting. Marcea Phidd will sing the National Anthem and VFW Post 9972 will conduct a presentation of the flag. Local groups and organizations that support the arts are also invited to participate.

Berry completed the mural on the west-facing wall of the Century Link building after winning a contest sponsored by the City’s Leisure and Library Services Department and the Arts and Humanities Commission last year. The mural is named after and celebrates Sierra Vista’s strapline “Extraordinary Skies. Uncommon Ground.”

The mural mimics the style of landscape quilts. It’s composed of a vibrant patchwork of colors framing examples of Sierra Vista’s natural diversity, bicycling paths, sunsets, monsoon storms, sky island landscape, the San Pedro River, and other signature features that speak to Berry, who has lived in Sierra Vista since 1979.

“It was an honor to complete this mural celebrating our extraordinary community,” Berry says. “I want to dedicate the mural to the City for its support of this significant public art project and its ongoing efforts to improve aesthetics and quality of life in Sierra Vista.”

For more information about the dedication event, contact Joanne Berry at (520) 249-8395 or jcberry356@gmail.com.

