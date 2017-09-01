CBP canines sniff out more than drugs, they find people too

CBP K9 alerts to people hidden in the trunk of a vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines are trained to sniff out more than just drugs, they can find people too. According to a CBP release a K9 did just that on Thursday, Aug. 31 at a checkpoint on State Route 90.

BP agents from the Tucson Sector pulled a 2008 Infiniti for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint north of Whetstone, AZ, after a K9 alerted to the vehicle's trunk.

Two adult males were found hiding in the trunk, according to the release.

The 24-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger, both from Tucson, were taken into custody at the scene. They now face charges of human smuggling and the vehicle was seized. The two men in the trunk, both from Mexico were arrested and are being processed for immigration violations.

