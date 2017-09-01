Authorities: Whetstone man held mom hostage following assault

A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony "Paul" Vandersommen, 39, was arrested at a home in the 2000 block of Firehouse Lane after an hours-long standoff.

According to the Herald/Review, Vandersommen had several weapons, including a machete and improvised explosives.

The CCSO said Vandersommen attacked his mom and held her at knife-point before she was able to flee.

"Deputies attempted to make contact with Vandersommen as medics took his mother to the fire department for evaluation of her injuries," the CCSO said in a news release. "The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment."

Vandersommen then barricaded himself in the garage as SWAT responded.

The incident began around 10 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., the CCSO said.

