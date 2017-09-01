Humane Society of Southern Arizona hosting pet safety, first aid class

“Knowing how to prevent and respond to a pet emergency could save a pet’s life. By taking this training, pet owners will be better equipped to respond calmly to an emergency, because they are secure in knowing what needs to be done,” said Inge Koopman-Leyva, Associate Director of Education and Community Outreach, in a recent release....
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.
Local animal hospital, Cimarron Animal Hospital is hosting a community wide yard sale, where proceeds will be donated to aid in the rescue and care of pets, animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray. King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.
Could your favorite animal shelter or rescue group use a boost? For the fifth year in a row, animal rescues and shelters of all kinds will compete for the chance to win their share of $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Tractor Supply Company’s “Rescue Your Rescue” contest.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
