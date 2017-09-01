Humane Society of Southern Arizona hosting pet safety, first aid class

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting a Pet Safety and First Aid class, working in partnership with veterinarian Michael Lent of Pantano Animal Clinic.

“Knowing how to prevent and respond to a pet emergency could save a pet’s life. By taking this training, pet owners will be better equipped to respond calmly to an emergency, because they are secure in knowing what needs to be done,” said Inge Koopman-Leyva, Associate Director of Education and Community Outreach, in a recent release.

The class will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus at 3450 North Kelvin Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85716, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will learn how to: prevent emergencies, assist their vet in treating their pet, keep animals safe from local environmental hazards, avoid poisonous plants, avoid household dangers, and to identify and react to animal cruelty and neglect issues.

Registration includes Pet Safety and First Aid manual, hands-on skills training with animal mannequins, video instruction, and certificate of completion.

Registration is $50 and open to individuals ages 15 and up. Space is limited and registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 6. To register, visit http://bit.ly/HSSAPetFirstAid.



For more information contact Dawn Miller our Community Outreach Coordinator at dmiller@hssaz.org or give her a call at 520-321-3704 x125.

