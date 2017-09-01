Police: Tucson man arrested after shoving flight attendant

A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector pulled a 2008 Infiniti for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint north of Whetstone, AZ, after a K9 alerted to the vehicle's trunk.
Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
A Tonopah couple is facing felony charges after police say they had a threesome with a teenage girl who baby sat for them.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with short hair, possibly balding with a beard and sleeve tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light colored t-shirt, light colored pants and dark colored shoes.
