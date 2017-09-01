Police: Tucson man arrested after shoving flight attendant - Tucson News Now

Police: Tucson man arrested after shoving flight attendant

David Clyne Dutson. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) David Clyne Dutson. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX (AP) -

A Tucson man was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight and arrested after he allegedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.

Authorities said David Clyne Dutson, 58, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault Wednesday night at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

All passengers were taken off the flight to Denver after Dutson refused to leave the plane and then police arrested him.

Dutson was released from jail Thursday after the case was dismissed, but the charge could be brought back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

