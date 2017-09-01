Drug smuggling attempts stopped in Nogales, Douglas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped two drug smuggling attempts in Nogales and Douglas over the last two days.

According to a CBP news release the first smuggling attempt was stopped on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30 at the Port of Nogales Dennis DeConcini crossing. CBP pulled a 32-year-old resident of Mexico for a secondary inspection of his 2001 Chevy Tahoe, after a CBP canine alerted to his vehicle.

Officers found 64 pounds of cocaine hidden throughout the vehicle. The drugs were worth an estimated $725,000, according to the CBP release.

The man had been stopped when he applied to enter through the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection dedicated lane. His SENTRI documents were revoked, his vehicle was seized and now he faces charges of narcotics smuggling.

A second incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Raul Hector Castro Port in Douglas, when a Douglas man attempted to smuggle marijuana into the U.S.

A Mazda Tribute, driven by a 25-year-old man was pulled for further inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle.

Nearly 300 pounds of marijuana were hidden throughout the car, including inside the tires and beneath the hood.

According to the release the drugs, worth an estimated $148,000 were seized, as well as the man's vehicle, and the man now faces charges of drug smuggling. He was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.