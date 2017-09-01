Drug smuggling attempts stopped in Nogales, Douglas

David Clyne Dutson, of Tucson, was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight and arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, after he allegedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped two drug smuggling attempts in Nogales and Douglas over the last two days.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector pulled a 2008 Infiniti for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint north of Whetstone, AZ, after a K9 alerted to the vehicle's trunk.
Sophia Richter and her husband Fernando Richter were convicted in March 2016 of imprisoning and abusing her three daughters for years.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
