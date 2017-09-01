Labor Day holiday closures in Sierra Vista

People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The number of annual deaths has risen from 222 in 2010 to 263 in 2016 and has leveled off in the past three years. With the use of Narcan, education and greater public awareness it's hoped that number will fall in the coming years.
Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.
David Clyne Dutson, of Tucson, was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight and arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, after he allegedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
