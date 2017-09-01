Labor Day holiday closures in Sierra Vista - Tucson News Now

Labor Day holiday closures in Sierra Vista

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. 

Monday's trash pickup will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Tuesday's pickup will shift to Wednesday, Sept. 6. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday. Recycling pickups will not be affected.

Vista Transit service will be unavailable Monday and will resume regular hours on Tuesday. 

