Labor Day holiday closures in Sierra Vista

All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

Monday's trash pickup will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Tuesday's pickup will shift to Wednesday, Sept. 6. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday. Recycling pickups will not be affected.

Vista Transit service will be unavailable Monday and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

