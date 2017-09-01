Pima County report on opioid use shows its widespread

The number of annual deaths has risen from 222 in 2010 to 263 in 2016 and has leveled off in the past three years. With the use of Narcan, education and greater public awareness it's hoped that number will fall in the coming years.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
The fair will feature several VA and community support programs that are available to Veterans and their families. Tucson VA staff and community agencies will also be on hand to offer on-the-spot assistance and address questions or concerns on an individual basis.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
