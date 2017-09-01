Traffic lights out along Valencia due to power outage

Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day. Here's how it works.
The following details outline transit service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release.
Sun Shuttle is hoping to increase its efficiency by making changes to five routes and are hosting several open houses to get public input on those changes.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
