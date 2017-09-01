Traffic lights out along Valencia due to power outage - Tucson News Now

Traffic lights out along Valencia due to power outage

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (RNN) -

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that several traffic lights are out along both east and west bound Valencia and several other intersections.  

Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. 

No word on when power in the area will be restored. 

