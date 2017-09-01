Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797.
“Knowing how to prevent and respond to a pet emergency could save a pet’s life. By taking this training, pet owners will be better equipped to respond calmly to an emergency, because they are secure in knowing what needs to be done,” said Inge Koopman-Leyva, Associate Director of Education and Community Outreach, in a recent release....
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.
Local animal hospital, Cimarron Animal Hospital is hosting a community wide yard sale, where proceeds will be donated to aid in the rescue and care of pets, animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray. King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
An Alcorn County man was arrested after investigators found $2 million in counterfeit goods at his home.
