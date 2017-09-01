Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

A bat that tested positive for rabies was found Tuesday, Aug. 29 on the Rillito River walk, according to the Pima County Health Department.

It is not known how long the bat was in the area near the bridge on Campbell Avenue and Limberlost Road.

If you, a family member, or your pet had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk, they should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797.

Pet owners are encouraged to protect their cats and dogs by making sure they are current on their rabies vaccination.

