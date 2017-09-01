Border Patrol: Man found crossing illegally had prior felony

A Mexican man previously convicted of felony kidnapping in the Phoenix area was arrested Thursday by Border Patrol agents who said he entered the country illegally.
A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Martha McSally's office earlier this year.
David Clyne Dutson, of Tucson, was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight and arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, after he allegedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped two drug smuggling attempts in Nogales and Douglas over the last two days.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
An Alcorn County man was arrested after investigators found $2 million in counterfeit goods at his home.
