Border Patrol: Man found crossing illegally had prior felony

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) - A Mexican man previously convicted of felony kidnapping in the Phoenix area was arrested Thursday by Border Patrol agents who said he entered the country illegally.

The agency says agents arrested 29-year-old Victorino Rosado-Morales and a woman in Douglas and that while they were processing them, they found Rosado-Morales's criminal record.

The Border Patrol says Rosado-Morales was first arrested on the kidnapping charge in 2008.

Rosado now faces criminal charges of illegal re-entry. The woman, who was not identified, was sent to Mexico.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.