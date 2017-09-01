Power is back on for several thousand near Tucson International - Tucson News Now

Power is back on for several thousand near Tucson International Airport

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TEP outage map as of 8:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 (Source: Tucson Electric Power) TEP outage map as of 8:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
TEP outage map early Friday night, Sept. 1. (Source: Tucson Electric Power) TEP outage map early Friday night, Sept. 1. (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Electricity is back on for several thousand residents near the Tucson International Airport tonight. 

According to the Tucson Electric Power outage map, there are no areas without power on Friday night.  

Several outages had been reported early Friday night, including traffic lights along Valencia Road. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Week 2 results

    OVERTIME: Week 2 results

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-09-02 05:05:15 GMT
    (Source: David Kelly / Tucson News Now)(Source: David Kelly / Tucson News Now)

    Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

  • Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

    Repair work for 'A' Mountain road could take several months

    Saturday, September 2 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-09-02 04:30:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    "A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contractor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.

    "A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contractor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.

  • Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

    Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

    Saturday, September 2 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-09-02 04:03:30 GMT

    Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797. 

    Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bees kill 2 men mowing lawns

    Bees kill 2 men mowing lawns

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-09-01 16:34:45 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-09-01 16:49:07 GMT

    A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack. 

    A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack. 

  • Governor issues State of Emergency to prevent gas price gouging

    Governor issues State of Emergency to prevent gas price gouging

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-09-02 02:31:09 GMT
    (Source: AL Governor's Office)(Source: AL Governor's Office)

    Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.

    Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.

Powered by Frankly