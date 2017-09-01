Power is back on for several thousand near Tucson International Airport

Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.

Traffic lights out along Valencia due to power outage

TEP outage map as of 8:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 (Source: Tucson Electric Power)

Electricity is back on for several thousand residents near the Tucson International Airport tonight.

According to the Tucson Electric Power outage map, there are no areas without power on Friday night.

Several outages had been reported early Friday night, including traffic lights along Valencia Road.

