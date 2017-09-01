Power is back on for several thousand near Tucson International Airport

Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
"A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contractor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.
Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797.
The number of annual deaths has risen from 222 in 2010 to 263 in 2016 and has leveled off in the past three years. With the use of Narcan, education and greater public awareness it's hoped that number will fall in the coming years.
Electricity is back on for several thousand residents near the Tucson International Airport tonight.
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.
