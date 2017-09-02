OVERTIME: Lions hunt down Red Wolves 37-7

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Christian Fetsis threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes as Pusch Ridge Christian Academy jumped out to an early 21-0 lead on their way to a 37-7 road win in Sahuarita against Walden Grove.

Fetsis found sophomore Gavin Davis for a 34-yard score on the Lions' opening possession.

He followed that with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Tam McLeod.

Davis had a pair of touchdowns for PRCA (2-0). Ryan Garcia and Jonathan Stanton also scored for the Lions.

Walden Grove senior quarterback Nick Flores provided the Red Wolves lone tally with an 18-yard touchdown scamper late in the second quarter.

Pusch Ridge has won all three meetings with Walden Grove (1-1) in the brief series since the Sahuarita school began playing varsity football in 2012.

