OVERTIME: Lions hunt down Red Wolves 37-7 - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Lions hunt down Red Wolves 37-7

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Christian Fetsis threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes as Pusch Ridge Christian Academy jumped out to an early 21-0 lead on their way to a 37-7 road win in Sahuarita against Walden Grove.

Fetsis found sophomore Gavin Davis for a 34-yard score on the Lions' opening possession.

He followed that with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Tam McLeod.

Davis had a pair of touchdowns for PRCA (2-0). Ryan Garcia and Jonathan Stanton also scored for the Lions.

Walden Grove senior quarterback Nick Flores provided the Red Wolves lone tally with an 18-yard touchdown scamper late in the second quarter.

Pusch Ridge has won all three meetings with Walden Grove (1-1) in the brief series since the Sahuarita school began playing varsity football in 2012.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly