Wildcat roundup

The University of Arizona women's soccer team fell to 14th ranked Central Florida on Friday afternoon in Tempe, Ariz. by a score of 2-1.

Gabi Stoian found the lone goal for the Wildcats after a cross from Cali Crisler that she tapped in.

Arizona is back in action on Sunday, Sep. 3rd in Tempe, Ariz. to take on Boston University at 11:00 a.m. MST.

Meanwhile Arizona Volleyball swept Eastern Kentucky (25-17, 25-19, 29-27) and Grand Canyon (25-22, 25-10, 25-9) on the opening day of the Cactus Classic.



UA combined for 23 blocks in the two matches and held both opponents under .100 for the match.



The Wildcats improved to 4-1 with the two victories. UA will close out the Cactus Classic on Saturday vs. undefeated Radford at 1 p.m. MST in McKale.

