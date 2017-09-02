Arizona vs. NAU: Game preview, how to watch, live stream info

The Arizona Wildcats will open up their 2017 season on Saturday night with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in town.
The Wildcats won just three games last season, though they did close out the year with a big win over in-state rival ASU. Coach Rich Rodriguez hopes his team will bounce back this fall with returning quarterback Brandon Dawkins at the helm. The defense, which struggled mightily at times last season, features a handful of talented-but-inexperienced newcomers.
“I wish we had a preseason or exhibition game to better see our problems and know what we have as far as problems go,” Rodriguez said. “The exciting part is that you don’t really know what you’re going to get out of your team until they start playing games.”
The Lumberjacks will come into Arizona Stadium as significant underdogs following a disappointing 2016 campaign. NAU went 5-6 last year, though they do return numerous starters on both sides of the ball.
Kickoff: 8 p.m. locally
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Online stream: Pac-12 Networks
Tune in to KOLD News 13 at 5:30 on Saturday evening for full pre-game coverage with sports anchors Damien Alameda and David Kelly.
All the info you'll need to watch tonight's season opener between the Wildcats and NAU.
All the info you'll need to watch tonight's season opener between the Wildcats and NAU.
Senior quarterback Christian Fetsis shines as Pusch Ridge moves to 2-0 on the season.
Senior quarterback Christian Fetsis shines as Pusch Ridge moves to 2-0 on the season.
UA Volleyball swept their two matches at the Cactus Classic whole Soccer fell to 14th ranked UCF 2-1.
UA Volleyball swept their two matches at the Cactus Classic whole Soccer fell to 14th ranked UCF 2-1.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.