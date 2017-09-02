Arizona vs. NAU: Game preview, how to watch, live stream info

The Arizona Wildcats will open up their 2017 season on Saturday night with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in town.

The Wildcats won just three games last season, though they did close out the year with a big win over in-state rival ASU. Coach Rich Rodriguez hopes his team will bounce back this fall with returning quarterback Brandon Dawkins at the helm. The defense, which struggled mightily at times last season, features a handful of talented-but-inexperienced newcomers.

“I wish we had a preseason or exhibition game to better see our problems and know what we have as far as problems go,” Rodriguez said. “The exciting part is that you don’t really know what you’re going to get out of your team until they start playing games.”

The Lumberjacks will come into Arizona Stadium as significant underdogs following a disappointing 2016 campaign. NAU went 5-6 last year, though they do return numerous starters on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. locally

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Online stream: Pac-12 Networks

Tune in to KOLD News 13 at 5:30 on Saturday evening for full pre-game coverage with sports anchors Damien Alameda and David Kelly.