BREAKING: McCain says missing Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez is from Tucson

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, who is presumed dead by the Department of Defense after a helicopter crash last week, is from Tucson, according to Arizona Senator John McCain.

McCain tweeted on Saturday morning, "Cindy & I send our condolences & heartfelt prayers to the friends & family of SSgt Rivera-Lopez of #Tucson. RIP."

On August 26, a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with six troops on board crashed during a training exercise. Five of the troops were rescued, but the sixth was not located. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

