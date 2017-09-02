BREAKING: McCain says missing Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez - Tucson News Now

BREAKING: McCain says missing Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez is from Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, who is presumed dead by the Department of Defense after a helicopter crash last week, is from Tucson, according to Arizona Senator John McCain.

McCain tweeted on Saturday morning, "Cindy & I send our condolences & heartfelt prayers to the friends & family of SSgt Rivera-Lopez of #Tucson. RIP."

On August 26, a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with six troops on board crashed during a training exercise. Five of the troops were rescued, but the sixth was not located. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We are working to get more information from the Department of Defense now.

