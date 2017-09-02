Apartment fire in midtown leads to four floors of evacuations

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, who is presumed dead by the Department of Defense after a helicopter crash last week, is from Tucson, according to Arizona Senator John McCain.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, who is presumed dead by the Department of Defense after a helicopter crash last week, is from Tucson, according to Arizona Senator John McCain.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 2 of the high school football season featured 22 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
"A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contractor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.
"A Mountain" was closed in July after a monsoon storm washed out the road. A contractor has been called in by the Tucson Department of Transportation to fix the road.
Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797.
Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.