Apartment fire in midtown leads to four floors of evacuations

Tucson Fire Department responded to a midtown apartment fire on Saturday morning that resulted in residents living on all four stories having to be evacuated. Thankfully, no people or pets inside the units were injured.

The fire was in the 2400 block of N. Haskell Drive, which is near Grant and Alvernon.

A maintenance worker called 9-1-1 when he noticed a mattress on fire inside one of the third-story homes. The sprinkler head inside the apartment activated, which helped keep the fire under control. There was a lot of smoke as a result of the fire, which made visibility difficult for fire crews on scene. A ladder truck was used to fan and clear the air, while another unit worked to shut off the sprinkler system inside.

Units on all four floors of the complex were evacuated for safety. TFD credited the working sprinkler system as a big reason why the fire was able to be contained so quickly. The fire was called under control within 22 minutes of crews arriving.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from smoking materials.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now.