Arizona Football leads NAU 34-14 at the half

Northern Arizona jumped out to an early 7-0 lead tonight in Tucson but the Lumberjacks trail Arizona 34-14 at the half at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats have four touchdown of more than 43 yards.

Shun Brown returned a punt 66 yards for a score. Nick Wilson provided a 46-yard touchdown run. Brandon Dawkins hit Tony Ellison for 43-yard scoring strike and Tyrell Johnson found the end zone on a 55-yard reverse run.

Dawkins also has a 10-yard touchdown run.

