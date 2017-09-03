Aztecs take the soul from the Patrol

The Pima Community College football team (1-1) sizzled in its home opener of the 2017 season on Saturday. The Aztecs defeated Soul Patrol 89-0.

Sophomore kicker Coby Oswalt went 12 for 12 in extra points and kicked a 25 yard field goal in the first quarter for a total of 15 points scored.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Maniteragi threw two touchdown passes in the first half. He connected with sophomore Kaelin DeBowskie (Salpointe Catholic HS) on a 53-yard strike and on the next possession found freshman Larry Rembert for a 54-yard score to make it 24-0.

Freshman KC Moore also threw a touchdown pass as he found Bryson Ventura for an 18-yard score in the second quarter.

Freshman running back Clayson Conrad (Perry HS) found the endzone for two rushing scores on 60 and seven yard runs. Freshmen DeMarco Corbin, Jayden Hall (Copper Canyon HAS), Alex Courtemanche (Desert View HS) and Anthony Ries each had a rushing touchdown.

Sophomore Samad Smith had two interceptions in the game Sophomore Beau Griego (Florence HS) had a fumble recovery for a score and freshman Monquel Glasow had a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The Aztecs forced six Soul Patrol turnovers.

The Aztecs get into Western State Football League play next Saturday when they host No. 1 ranked Arizona Western College at Kino North Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

