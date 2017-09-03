Wildcats continue dominance of NAU with 62-24 win

The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2017 season with a home game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2017 season with a home game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Arizona Wildcats ran for 506 yards in the game while amassing 595 yards of total offense.
The Arizona Wildcats ran for 506 yards in the game while amassing 595 yards of total offense.
The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2017 season with a home game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2017 season with a home game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 2.
UA Volleyball swept their two matches at the Cactus Classic whole Soccer fell to 14th ranked UCF 2-1.
UA Volleyball swept their two matches at the Cactus Classic whole Soccer fell to 14th ranked UCF 2-1.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
People, young and old, hand-selected their seats for the Arizona Wildcats' season opening football game against Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the 2017 Wildcats' season opener.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the 2017 Wildcats' season opener.