Wildcats continue dominance of NAU with 62-24 win

The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2017 season with a home game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Arizona Wildcats opened the 2017 college football season Saturday night with a 62-24 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona ran for 506 yards in the game while amassing 595 yards of total offense.

Brandon Dawkins led the Cats on the ground with 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Wilson carried the ball eight times for 87 yards and a 46-yard score.

Tony Ellison caught five passes for 79 yards and a 43-yard touchdown from Dawkins.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles had a pair of interceptions. He led UA with eight tackles.

The Wildcats host Houston next Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

