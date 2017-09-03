SILVER ALERT: State troopers search for woman with dementia

Police have shut down a part of Prince Road after a car ran into a power pole in Tucson.
Arizona Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing woman. A silver alert has been issued for 63-year-old Nancy Hawkins.
The Arizona Wildcats ran for 506 yards in the game while amassing 595 yards of total offense.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.
