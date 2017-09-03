SILVER ALERT: State troopers search for woman with dementia

Hawkins was last seen driving a blue Ford F-150 (Source: Arizona DPS).

Arizona Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 63-year-old Nancy Hawkins.

DPS says she was driving on a forest service road in Gila County headed to U.S. Highway 60 to meet up with her family but she didn’t show up.

We’re told she is easily confused and suffers from dementia. DPS said she may have taken a wrong turn down another forest service road.

She’s driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Arizona license plate of BWB9010.

You're asked to call 911 if you see her or her truck.

